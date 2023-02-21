UPSC CSE 2023: OTP system busted say candidates on last day of registration

Issues have been reported in both, email and phone OTPs say candidates | Twitter/@prashantdubey07

UPSC CSE 2023: Candidates have taken to Twitter to express their frustration as the Union Public Service Commission(upsc) website has reportedly stopped generating one-time passwords (OTPs), preventing students from finishing their one-time registration(OTR) process.

Candidates have urged the Commission to fix this problem urgently since the registration window for Civil Service Exam(CSE) Prelims, the most sought-after UPSC test, is to close today, on February 21.

Supreme Court dismisses plea on extra attempt in UPSC CSE 2023; advices candidates

Students are also requesting the extension of the CSE 2023 registration window since the website is not generating passwords that students require to sign up for the exam. Issues have been reported in both, email and phone OTP say candidates

One Time Registration is mandatory for applying online for various examinations of UPSC. OTR in itself is not an application for any particular exam, but is used to create a candidate portal by collecting information from the applicants and giving a separate dashboard to each applicant to help them maintain their own profile.

