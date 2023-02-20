Supreme Court dismisses plea on extra attempt in UPSC CSE 2023; advices candidates

Representational image |

New Delhi: In a blow to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Exam 2023 candidates, who were seeking an extra attempt and age relaxation due to being affected by Covid-19, the Supreme Court dismissed their petition on Monday.

“Our order will not come in the way of the government allowing a compensatory attempt as a matter of policy. But, when you want judicial scrutiny, we will have to draw a line somewhere,” Justice Rastogi J remarked, according to LiveLaw. Though the counsel, representing the petitioners, raised concerns about accurate facts not being provided to the candidates in the last hearing, the court argued that it cannot review the previous order.

“ When the court has pronounced a judgment, you cannot keep filing petitions,” the court said while hearing the plea," stated Justice Rastogi.

Advocate Gopal Sankaracharyan, who appeared for the petitioners, urged the court for two minutes for the UPSC CSE 2023 aspirants but the judge remained adamant on his decision to dismiss the plea.

The CJ went on to give an example of one of his clients, who used to be an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, studied at the Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad (IIM-Ahmedabad), and got a job offer in the United States. According to the CJ, there are multiple options for students who have missed the civil services exam due to certain circumstances.

Sankaracharyan made the argument that the CJ's example is a story about the loss of a 'brilliant mind' while adding that the candidates just want another attempt but are barred by age.

Previous attempts to provide an extra attempt to UPSC candidates have been in vain as MoS in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions and in Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh had informed the Lok Sabha that no extra attempt will be given to candidates based on Covid-19 situation or age.

In March 2022, the apex court had urged the Centre to consider representations of aspirants seeking additional attempts though the government remained reluctant.

