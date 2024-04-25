Bizzare! Pharma Students Write 'Jai Shri Ram' In Answer Sheets, Get 56% In UP; 2 Teachers Suspended

Representative Image

An RTI (Right To Information) filed by a former student of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University brought to light an incident which has now resulted in action against two teachers. It was found that 4 students of the first-year pharmacy course who wrote "Jai Shri Ram" and names of international cricket players in the answer sheet were also promoted and passed with 56 per cent.

After the matter came to light, two teachers came under the scanner and the university has a written a letter to the Governor (since the Governor of a state is the chancellor of a university). Soon, the accused teachers, Dr Ashustosh Gupta and Dr Vinay Verma will be relieved of their duties and removed from their posts.

Earlier, controversy had broken out over the talk on the campus and outside that students of the D.Pharma course of semester I and semester II were passed and promoted even after writing "incorrect" answers on the sheet.

Former student alleges wrongdoing in exam

A former student of the university, Divyanshu Singh, demanded re-evaluation and copies of the answer sheets of 18 students under The Right To Information Act (RTI) on August 3, 2023.

After the ex-student received the copies of the answer sheets, it was found that students with the barcodes 4149113, 4149154, 4149158 and 4149217 had written "Jai Shri Ram pass ho jaayein" (Jay Shri Ram may we pass) and names of cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and other cricketers. Shockingly, these students passed with 56 per cent marks.

Allegations against teachers found to be true

The former student had accused a teacher of taking money and passing the students even when they had not written the correct answers in the copies. He had also sent a letter to the Raj Bhavan. The Raj Bhavan (Governor's House) ordered an enquiry in the case on December 21, 2023. Finally, the report was submitted after 8 months and presented to the committee. The committee found the allegations to be true.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Vandana Singh, said that the two teachers have been found guilty and that the university will take final action against them once the letter from Raj Bhavan arrives.