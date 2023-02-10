UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: 918 candidates to appear for interview on March 13; complete schedule here

Representational image | ANI

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the schedule for Civil Services Exam Main (CSE Main) personality test at upsc.gov.in.

918 candidates across India will be appearing for the interview, beginning on March 13.

The complete schedule for the UPSC IAS 2023 interview dates and time is available at upsc.gov.in.

The interviews will start on March 13 and end on April 21.

While the reporting time for the forenoon session is 9 AM, the time set for the afternoon session is 1 PM. UPSC has notified that the interview schedule for the remaining candidates will be announced in the first week of April.

Here's the link - UPSC CSE 2022 Personality Test schedule

The e-summon letters for the UPSC candidates will soon be available on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in.

“The candidates appearing for Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express),” the UPSC has informed candidates.

It has further mentioned that no requests will be entertained about changes in the date and time for the Personality Test interview.

