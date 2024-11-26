 UPSC CMS Marksheet 2024 Released At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here
The Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2024 marksheet has been released on the official Union of Public Service Commission website, upsc.gov.in.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
The marksheet of the recommendated candidates was also released by the Commission on November 22, 2024.

How to check the UPSC CMS marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate the ‘Examinations’ tab, click on the drop-down menu, and select ‘Marks Information.’

Step 3: After clicking on the Marks Information section you will be redirected to a new portal comprising the link to the UPSC CMS mark sheet 2024.

Step 4: Select the relevant link and you will be prompted to enter the registration number/ roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: After you enter the details, the UPSC CMS result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Keep it saved on your computer or take a print of it.

Exam format:

The UPSC CMS 2024 exam will be set to appear in two parts. Part I is the Written Examination, which contains two papers, each carrying 250 marks, with a duration of two hours per paper, totaling 500 marks. Part II will be a Personality Test, worth 100 marks, and will be conducted for candidates qualified in the written examination.

Selection process:

Selection process for the exam is divided into two key steps: Written Test consisting of objective multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and Personality Test through an interview.

