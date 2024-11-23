UPSC ESE 2024 Final Results Announced At upsc.gov.in; 206 Candidates Recommended

The final Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2024 results have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which has recommended 206 candidates for appointment. The UPSC ESE final result is available on upsc.gov.in, the commission's official website. Interviews or personality tests were conducted in October and November, whereas the written portion of the test was conducted in June.

There were 251 openings for the recruitment exam.

Toppers list:

Rohit Dhondge

Harshit Pandey

Laxmikant

D Madhankumar

Aman Pratap Singh

Sanchit Goel

Sunil Seervi

Rohit Kumar

Ankit Meena

Badugu Rajesh

Ketan Kumar Sinha

Ushneesh Nandan

Pushpendra Kumar Rathore

Dhawal Tayal

Mohammad Shaquib

Ankit Anand

Shivam Jindal

Gaddipati Yaswanth Babu

Akash Tanwar

Kishan Kumar

Engineering streams candidate:

Civil Engineering: 92

Mechanical Engineering: 18

Electrical Engineering: 26

E&T Engineering: 70

Recommended candidates:

General category candidate: 71

OBC: 59

SC: 34

EWS: 22

ST: 20

How to check the result:

Visit the UPSC's official website first.

Click this link to view the UPSC Civil Engineering Examination Result 2024.

Here, enter your password and registration number.

Your screen will display the result.

Click the "download" button below to save the scorecard to your desktop.