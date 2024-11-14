 UPSC CMS 2024: Final Results Out; Check Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC CMS 2024: Final Results Out; Check Direct Link Here

UPSC CMS 2024: Final Results Out; Check Direct Link Here

The offer of appointment to the listed provisional candidates will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the UPSC CMS Final Result 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2024 can now check their final results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the final results have been compiled based on the performance in the written examination (Part 1), conducted on July 14, 2024, followed by the personality test (Part 2) held between September and November 2024.

Read Also
UPSC CMS 2024 Exam Tomorrow; Check Important Details & Exam Day Guidelines
article-image

Number of candidates appointed

A total of 165 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-I, while 600 candidates have been recommended for Category-II. The candidature of 304 recommended candidates is provisional.

FPJ Shorts
Kardashian Sisters Kim, Kendall & Kylie Approached To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18: REPORTS
Kardashian Sisters Kim, Kendall & Kylie Approached To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18: REPORTS
Teargas, Torched Vehicles As Rajasthan MLA Candidate Naresh Meena Arrested For Slapping SDM (VIDEO)
Teargas, Torched Vehicles As Rajasthan MLA Candidate Naresh Meena Arrested For Slapping SDM (VIDEO)
'All On The Line': Champions Trophy 2025 To Remain In Pakistan After ICC Reveals New Promo Video
'All On The Line': Champions Trophy 2025 To Remain In Pakistan After ICC Reveals New Promo Video
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 OUT; What's Next?
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 OUT; What's Next?

Appointments to the services/posts mentioned will be made based on the number of vacancies available, provided candidates meet all the prescribed eligibility requirements and successfully complete all pre-appointment formalities and verifications. Allotment to the services/posts will be done according to candidates' ranks and their preferences for specific services or posts.

How to Check UPSC CMS 2024 Final Results

1.Go to upsc.gov.in.

2. Look for the "What's New" section and click on the link for "Final Results: CMS Examination 2024."

3. Click the link to download the final results PDF.

4. Open the PDF and search for your name or roll number using Ctrl+F.

5. Read any additional instructions provided for selected candidates.

If your name appears, you’ve been selected.

Read Also
UPSC CMS 2024 Interview To Start From September 23; Check Full Schedule, Important Guidelines
article-image

“The offer of appointment to the above listed provisional candidates will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of Final result. In case the provisional candidate fails to submit the requisite documents in original as required by the Commission within this period, his candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard,” read the official statement.

The UPSC CMS final result mark sheet is expected to be available on the official UPSC website within 15 days from the publication of the results.

For any information or clarification regarding the examination, candidates can contact the UPSC during working days (10:00 A.M. to 05:00 P.M.) in person or by calling the following numbers: 011-23385271 and 011-23381125. For more details, candidates can visit the official UPSC website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 OUT; What's Next?

Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 OUT; What's Next?

UPSC CMS 2024: Final Results Out; Check Direct Link Here

UPSC CMS 2024: Final Results Out; Check Direct Link Here

MP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Stray Vacancy Round 2 Registration Window To Open Today

MP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Stray Vacancy Round 2 Registration Window To Open Today

UGC Announces Guidelines for Admission to ODL and Online Courses for October 2024 Session

UGC Announces Guidelines for Admission to ODL and Online Courses for October 2024 Session

UPSC Releases IFS Mains Admit Card 2024; Exam Begins November 24

UPSC Releases IFS Mains Admit Card 2024; Exam Begins November 24