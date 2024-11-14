UPSC CMS 2024: Final Results Out; Check Direct Link Here

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the UPSC CMS Final Result 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2024 can now check their final results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the final results have been compiled based on the performance in the written examination (Part 1), conducted on July 14, 2024, followed by the personality test (Part 2) held between September and November 2024.

Number of candidates appointed

A total of 165 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-I, while 600 candidates have been recommended for Category-II. The candidature of 304 recommended candidates is provisional.

Appointments to the services/posts mentioned will be made based on the number of vacancies available, provided candidates meet all the prescribed eligibility requirements and successfully complete all pre-appointment formalities and verifications. Allotment to the services/posts will be done according to candidates' ranks and their preferences for specific services or posts.

How to Check UPSC CMS 2024 Final Results

1.Go to upsc.gov.in.

2. Look for the "What's New" section and click on the link for "Final Results: CMS Examination 2024."

3. Click the link to download the final results PDF.

4. Open the PDF and search for your name or roll number using Ctrl+F.

5. Read any additional instructions provided for selected candidates.

If your name appears, you’ve been selected.

“The offer of appointment to the above listed provisional candidates will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of Final result. In case the provisional candidate fails to submit the requisite documents in original as required by the Commission within this period, his candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard,” read the official statement.

The UPSC CMS final result mark sheet is expected to be available on the official UPSC website within 15 days from the publication of the results.

For any information or clarification regarding the examination, candidates can contact the UPSC during working days (10:00 A.M. to 05:00 P.M.) in person or by calling the following numbers: 011-23385271 and 011-23381125. For more details, candidates can visit the official UPSC website.