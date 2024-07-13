UPSC CMS 2024 Exam Tomorrow; Check Important Details & Exam Day Guidelines | Representational Image/Pixabay

The Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) 2024 will be administered by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) tomorrow, July 14. Two papers will be offered for the UPSC CMS exam: the first will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 am, and the second from 2 to 4 pm.

Admit card now available to download



The UPSC CMS 2024 admit card is available on the commission's official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who like to download the UPSC CMS admit card 2024 must provide their login information, which includes their registration number and birthdate.

To be eligible to take the exam, all candidates must have a valid admit card. Candidates without a valid admit card will not be permitted to take the exam under any circumstances. The admit cards for the aforementioned exam are scheduled to be distributed shortly. Once available, candidates who are eligible to take the exam will be able to download and retrieve their admission card online.

The candidate's admit card will include information such as their name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

Exam Day Guidelines:



The official announcement stated that candidates would not be permitted to enter the examination venue until 30 minutes before the commencement of each session, which is scheduled for 9:00 AM for the afternoon session and 01:30 PM for the morning session. After the admission period has ended, no candidate will be able to enter the testing facility.



Candidates must arrive at the centre at least one hour before the exam begins. Candidates must carry their admission card and a valid identity card, such as an Aadhaar card, passport, driver's licence, or voter's ID. They may transport stationery such as pencils, erasers, dry colours, and a scale (up to 15 cm).

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, calculators, slide rules, log tables, and electronic watches with calculators are all prohibited in the examination hall. Possession of such goods will result in cancellation of candidature.

Candidates must maintain discipline in the examination hall.

