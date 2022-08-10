UPSC CDS 2 and NDA 2 admit cards at upsc.gov.in; learn how to download

Today, August 10, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the UPSC admit card 2022 for the NDA 2 and CDS 2 examination. On upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in, candidates who successfully applied for the UPSC CDS and NDA 2022 exam can download the admission card.

Applicants must enter their registration ID or roll number and date of birth in order to download the UPSC NDA 2 and CDS 2 admission card.

For verification purposes, applicants must bring their UPSC CDS and NDA 2 admission cards to the exam centre. Along with the UPSC admit card for 2022, they must also have a valid form of photo identification, such as an Aadhaar card, Pan card, driver's licence, or passport.

The UPSC NDA and CDS 2 test is scheduled to take place, on September 4, 2022.

To download UPSC NDA 2 and CDS 2 2022 admission cards.

Go to upsc.gov.in to access the UPSC website.

Find and click on the link for the CDS 2 or NDA 2 admit card for the UPSC.

Click on the either option of "Registration ID" or "Roll Number."

Enter the registration ID or roll number, date of birth, and the provided captcha on the login page.

Click the submit button after that.

The UPSC CDS or NDA admit card will show up on the screen under the following tab.

Take a printout of the UPSC NDA or CDS 2 admit card pdf before the exam by downloading it.