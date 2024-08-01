UPSC CDS 1 2024 Result OUT; Check Toppers Here | File Photo

On its official website, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) revealed today, July 31, the results of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) I test 2024. On April 21, the UPSC CDS 1 2024 written test was administered. By going to upsc.gov.in, candidates who took the competitive exam can view and obtain their UPSC CDS 1 results.

“Following the press note dated May 9, 2024, which declared the roll number-wise written results of the CDS-I Examination held on April 21, 2024, the names and roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for admission to all four courses, namely IMA, INA, AFA, OTA (Men) & OTA (Women), are listed below,” the official notice stated.

Those who cleared the CDS I 2024 exam will receive an invitation to an SSB interview. No login information is needed for candidates to see the UPSC CDS 1 result 2024. The names and roll numbers of the candidates who passed the CDS I 2024 exam are included in a PDF file that contains the results.

How to check?

-Go to UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

-On the homepage, click the UPSC CDS I Result 2024 link.

-The screen will open with a new PDF file.

-Examine the outcome and save the document.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

In the meantime, the CDS 2 test 2024 is set to be administered by the UPSC on September 1.

Toppers

Check list of top 14 toppers below:

The deadline for registering was January 9, 2024; it began on December 20. The Union Public Service Commission will administer the Combined Defence Services Examination (I) in 2024 to candidates seeking admission to a range of programs. Prospective candidates may visit the UPSC website for additional pertinent information.