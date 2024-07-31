UPSC ESE Mains Result 2024 OUT, 630 Candidates Shortlisted For Interview

File photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Mains result 2024 on July 30. A total of 630 candidates have been shortlisted for the personality test or interview.

The breakdown of qualified candidates is as follows:

284 candidates in Civil Engineering, 57 candidates in Mechanical Engineering, 75 candidates in Electrical Engineering, and 214 candidates in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

Candidates who appeared for the written exam held on June 23 can check the UPSC ESE Mains result 2024 on the official website of the commission, upsc.gov.in.

The commission has issued the list of roll numbers as well as names of candidates who have cleared the exam and have been shortlisted for the next round.

“The candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the personality test,” UPSC said in an official notice.

Qualified candidates will be required to fill a Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be available soon on the official website.

Candidates will have to register themselves before filling the application form and submit it with the scanned copies of the necessary documents. “In the event of non-submission of DAF within the stipulated period, the candidature will be cancelled by the Commission,” UPSC added. The commission also advised applicants to read the rules regarding certificates carefully and stated that if a candidate fails to bring the original certificates in support of candidature, he or she will not be allowed to appear for the PT.

The commission will announce the interview schedule soon, and the exact date will be sent to candidates through e-summon letter. Marksheets will be available on the website for 30 days after the declaration of the final result.