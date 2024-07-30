Cabin Sized PGs, Low Quality Food, Bad Roads: Life Of UPSC Aspirants In Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar Area | X

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants flock to the capital city of Delhi in large numbers to become IAS, IPS or IFS officers and get into some of the prestigious positions in the country. These candidates come to Delhi in hopes of clearing one of the toughest exam in the country by enrolling into good coaching centres but are often met with sub standard quality of life.

This was recently highlighted when three students died in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area because of flooding. The coaching centre, Rau's IAS study circle was illegally operating a library in its basement wherein the students got trapped due to malfunction in the biometric locks due to excessive flooding.

However, a ground report by Aaj Tak revealed that the aspirants are not only treated as herds but are also subjected to consumerism and extremely low quality of life.

Cabin-sized PGs

The roads are in an extremely bad condition with risk of high voltage wires just looming over their heads, which again becomes extremely dangerous during monsoon season. Recently, a UPSC aspirant lost his life after getting electrocuted by coming in contact with one of the wire during rain in the same area.

The entry and exit of the basements in most of the PGs and coaching centres which are operating illegally are only enough for one person which again poses serious threats to student's life in case of any mishap.

The Aaj Tak report further showed the poor conditions of PGs (paying guest hostels) where the aspirants live in a dire condition. The report further showed the size of the room which is smaller than a cabin and barely fits one person. There are also only two washrooms (one bathroom and other washroom) per 17-18 students.

"We pay Rs 10,500 for this room without food. They charge Rs 500 extra if our mother comes to visit us and there is no space to even stretch my full hand properly," said a UPSC aspirant, as reported by Aaj Tak.

Extremely low quality of food served to aspirants

The aspirants also served below par low standard food in various eateries operating from that area.

There is no price regulation in the area as well with many eateries selling food at a price much higher than the MRP. A Rs 10 maggi is sold for Rs 50 with the eateries charging double amount after midnight. The food can also very well be one or two day old.

"Even a Rs 10 bottle is sold here for Rs 20. The overhead money is then given to the police to allow these eateries to sell food in the area" said a UPSC aspirant, as reported by Aaj Tak. "There are also illegal construction in the area with most of them illegally building fifth floor and charging Rs 15000-Rs 20000 for one bed," another person added.