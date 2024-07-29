'We Are Preparing For UPSC While Experiencing Hell': Student's Emotional Appeal To Chief Justice After Delhi Coaching Centre Incident | X

The tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants in the flooded basement of a coaching institution in Rajendra Nagar, East Delhi, have prompted a student to write to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, requesting quick action against those accountable. Aspiring to the civil services, Avinash Dubey, requested the Chief Justice to defend fundamental rights of students and take necessary punishment against those accountable for the three students' death.

He emailed the Chief Justice, accusing government officials of "indifference," saying that the coaching centre incident proved that the lives of students are not safe and the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation force students to live a life like (pests).

"Due to the rain, the basement became flooded, and three students died. Sir, for many years, localities such as Mukherjee Nagar and Rajendra Nagar have suffered from waterlogging as a result of the Municipal Corporation's carelessness. We had to go through knee-deep drain water... Today, students like us are preparing for (our examinations) while experiencing hell," the student wrote.

Dubey blamed the municipal corporation's incompetence for the ongoing problem of waterlogging in places like Mukherjee Nagar and Old Rajinder Nagar. He said that sewage water frequently overflows the main roadways and even gets inside homes as a result of poor drainage maintenance.

Read Also Delhi Coaching Centre Incident: List Of Coaching Institutes Sealed By MCD In Old Rajinder Nagar

He further emphasized the need of a healthy and safe environment for students and said that students should be given the right to study without fear.

"Sir, it is our fundamental right to study and live a healthy lifestyle. The above occurrence is extremely heartbreaking and concerning. Waterlogging poses a severe threat to the safety and health of students studying in such centres. Students require a safe and healthy environment in which to study without fear and contribute to the country's progress." he further said.

The incident

After a heavy downpour on Saturday night, the basement of the coaching institute flooded, killing Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni of Telangana, and Navin Dalwin of Ernakulam, Kerala. The deadly tragedy happened at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar.

There are also accusations that the biometric system on the door failed due to a short circuit caused by water-logging, and that the students were unable to leave as the water level in the basement rose.