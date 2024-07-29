Delhi Coaching Centre Incident: List Of Coaching Institutes Sealed By MCD In Old Rajinder Nagar |

Following the deaths of three civil service aspiants in the flooding of a coaching institute's basement in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) closed at least thirteen "illegal" coaching institutes.

MCD Mayor Shaili Oberoi issued an order stating, "These coaching centres were found to be operating in basements in violation of rules and they were sealed on the spot and notices were pasted."

List of sealed coaching institutions:

IAS Gurukul

Chahal Academy

Plutus Academy

Sai Trading

IAS Setu

Topper's Academy

Dainik Samvad

Career Power

99 Notes

Vidya Guru

Guidance IAS

Easy for IAS

Police have already sealed off the Rau's IAS Study Circle, and the coordinator and owner have been taken into custody on charges of culpable homicide.

The incident



The three students who lost their lives on Saturday night when water unexpectedly burst into Rau's IAS Study Circle basement were Tania Soni, Shreya Yadav, and Navin Delvin.

Following heavy rain on Saturday, the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching centre flooded, killing three students, according to a statement made on Sunday. After a seven-hour effort, many more students who were trapped in the flooding basement were rescued.

There are also claims that the biometric system on the door malfunctioned owing to a short circuit caused by water-logging, and the pupils were unable to leave as the water level inside the basement rose.

Institute's statement

Rau's IAS Study Circle said in a press release, "In light of the recent tragic event involving the students of Rajendra Nagar Rau's IAS Study Circle, Rau's IAS Study Circle extends its heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased students, Tanya Soni, Nevin Dalvin, and Shreya Yadav. Our thoughts are profoundly with the families during this incredibly difficult time."

The statement further said, "Fully committed to supporting ongoing investigations into tragic incident."