Viral Video: Water Gushes Into Basement After Mahindra Thar Speeds Through Flooded Lane Of Rau's IAS Coaching Centre In Delhi

Delhi, July 28: Three IAS aspirants lost their lives after the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle building was flooded on Saturday in Old Rajinder Nagar in Delhi. Though the Delhi Police is probing the matter and have arrested the coaching centre owner and coordinator after filing an FIR in the case, a video surfaced on social media platform X which showed a Mahindra Thar speeding through the flooded street opposite Rau's IAS Study Circle building. The video shows the steel shed at the basement gate collapsing due to the force of the water which was created by the speeding Thar.

The video clip showed that as soon as the steel shed collapsed, water entered the basement at a tremendous speed.

स्पीड में एक थार आई, पानी के प्रेशर से राव आईएएस का गेट टूट गया, तेजी से पानी बेसमेंट में घुस गया



काचिंग संचालक, बीजेपी, aap पर आरोप तय नहीं कर पा रहे हो तो इस थार वाले पर ही आरोप तय कर दो pic.twitter.com/PiEnswY1Jp — Surya Samajwadi (@surya_samajwadi) July 28, 2024

The viral video is being shared on social media claiming that water filled inside the basement after the steel shed collapsed due to the speeding Mahindra Thar passing through the flooded lane in front of Rau's IAS study circle in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The video shows how people standing at the opposite building reacted shockingly to the incident.

However, there is no confirmation or comment issued regarding this video by Delhi Police. Several users criticised the video and commented that the video showing the speeding Thar was being circulated with the aim of saving the municipal authorities and coaching classes.

Delhi Police Arrest Owner, Coordinator

The Delhi Police arrested the owner of the coaching centre and the coordinator in connection with the case. An FIR was filed by the police on Sunday. The two arrested, Abhishek Gupta (owner) and Deshpal Singh (coordinator) were sent to 14-days judicial custody.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi also swung into action and has started action against illegal coaching centres and will set up a high-level committee to probe the flooding of a basement in central Delhi which led to three civil service aspirants' deaths, an official said on Sunday.