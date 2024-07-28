Delhi: Police Detain Students Protesting At Karol Bagh Metro Station After 3 UPSC Aspirants Drown In Basement Of Rau's IAS Study Circle; VIDEO

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Agitating students protested at Karol Bagh's Metro Station and were detained by police | X

New Delhi, July 28: Agitated students gathered to protest at Karol Bagh Metro Station after the death of three UPSC aspirants due to the flooding of basement Of Rau's IAS Study Circle on Saturday. The students could be seen raising slogans and demanding justice in the case that snatched three lives.

Heavy force was deployed at Delhi's Karol Bagh Metro Station and the police also detained the students protesting.

Delhi Police Files FIR

The Delhi Police on Sunday has registered an FIR and formed teams to probe the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre flooding incident which killed three IAS aspirants.

The police have also arrested the owner and the coordinator of the Rau's IAS Study Circle. The two have been booked for culpable homicide and under other charges.

"Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the entire incident. We have asked the Delhi Fire Services to provide us report about the building and the basement which was being used as a library but mentioned as 'store room'," a senior police officer was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

More than 18 students were present in the basement on Saturday evening when it got flooded after heavy rains. The basement was eight-feet below the ground level.

According to those with a knowledge about the basement, the gate of the basement was closed at the time of incident but due to high pressure of rain water, it got damaged and water gushed in.

"We are checking CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the sequence of the events. After scanning the CCTV footage, we will identify the people who were standing close to the Institute during the time of incident and will record their statements," said the officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsha Vardhan said, "We have registered an FIR at Rajinder Nagar Police Station under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106(1) (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings) and 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation."

So far, two people -- coaching centre owner Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh -- have been arrested, he said.

Bodies of 3 Aspirants Recovered

The bodies of two female students and a male student were recovered from the basement following the rescue operation.

The deceased were identified as Shreya Yadav (25) of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Ernakulam in Kerala, police said.

(With Agency Inputs)