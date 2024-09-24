 UPSC CAPF AC 2024 Prelims Result Declared; What's Next?
Sunidhi VUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

The Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandant (CAPF AC) test results for 2024 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, September 24. Applicants can visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, to view their UPSC CAPF AC result 2024. The Commission said that following the personality test and the release of the final results, the marksheets of all candidates who were deemed ineligible would be posted on its website.

The marksheets for UPSC CAPF AC 2024 will be accessible for a duration of 30 days.

The candidatures of these candidates are tentative till their complete eligibility is established. As stated in the official release, candidates will need to show valid certifications at the time of the personality test attesting to their claims regarding their age, educational history, community involvement, etc.

The UPSC CAPF AC result 2024 has been released by the commission as a PDF file that includes the qualified applicants' roll numbers.

article-image

How to check?

-Go to UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.
-Navigate to the 'What's New' section on the homepage.
-To see the written result for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024, click the link.
-In the window that opens, click the PDF result.
-A new window will open with the PDF file for the UPSC CAPF Result 2024.
-Save a printout of the PDF file after downloading it for future use.

Detailed Application Form (DAF)

After passing the written exam, candidates must register on the commission's website in order to fill out the online Detailed Application Form (DAF). An admit card to appear for the PST, PET, and Medical Standards Test (MST) will be sent to those who submit the DAF.

UPSC CAPF AC

The goal of the UPSC recruitment drive is to fill 506 positions in the department, which include 42 positions for the Sashastra Seema Bal (SB), 58 positions for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 100 positions for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 120 positions for the Border Security Force (BSF), and 100 positions for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Those who pass the written exam will proceed to the next round, which consists of the Physical Standard Test (PST) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Those who pass both the PET and PST will be eligible to move on to the interview phase of the selection process.

