UPSC 2021: women top the civil services exam

Shruti Sharma has topped the civil services examination 2021, followed by Ankita Agrawal and Gamini Singla. The 2021 results of the Civil Services examination have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday - May 5, 2022.

As many as 685 candidates have qualified for the prestigious test said the Commission.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main, and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others