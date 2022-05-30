UPSC Civil Services final result out, here's how to check

Education Desk

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 today May 30.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their respective results from the official website — upsc.gov.in.

Here's how to check:

Visit the official website i.e upsc.gov.in Click on the link ‘UPSC Civil Service final result 2021’ available on the homepage The result will appear in a PDF file on your screen Download and take a printout for future use.