UPPSC releases UP PCS admit card 2023 at uppsc.up.nic.in: direct link here

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) admit card for the Preliminary exam on May 2 2023.

Those candidates who have applied for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) Exam 2023 are advised to download UPPSC PCS Admit Card available at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam will be held on May 14, 2023.

UPPSC Preliminary Exam 2023 Pattern:

150 questions from General Studies 1 (GS)

100 questions from CSAT (qualifying in nature)

The candidates will be given 2 hours for each section. The exam will be of 200 marks.

UPPSC PCS Pre Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download UPPSC Admit Card 2023

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2023 COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (P) EXAM-2023’

On the admit card page, you are required to enter ‘Registration Number’, ‘Date of Birth’ and select your ‘Gender’

Download UPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2023.