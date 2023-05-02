UPSSSC lekhpal result 2023 out at upsssc.gov.in, direct link here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the Lekhpal result 2023.
Candidates can check the UPPSC Lekhpal results 2023 through the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
Candidates can check their results through their registration number and DOB.
A total of 27455 candidates have qualified for the UPPSC lekhpal examination.
Cutoff for UPSSSC Lekhpal 2023
Unreserved category: 75.755%
OBC category: 75.75%
EWS category is 75.75%
SC category: 73.75%
ST category: 66.50%
Steps to check UPPSC Lekhpal result 2023:
Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the result link
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your login details
Check the result and take the print for future reference
Candidates can check detailed notification below:
