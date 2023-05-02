UPSSSC lekhpal result 2023 out at upsssc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSSSC releases lekhpal) 2022 result | Pixabay (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the Lekhpal result 2023.

Candidates can check the UPPSC Lekhpal results 2023 through the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates can check their results through their registration number and DOB.

A total of 27455 candidates have qualified for the UPPSC lekhpal examination.

Cutoff for UPSSSC Lekhpal 2023

Unreserved category: 75.755%

OBC category: 75.75%

EWS category is 75.75%

SC category: 73.75%

ST category: 66.50%

Direct link to check result

Steps to check UPPSC Lekhpal result 2023:

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Check the result and take the print for future reference

Candidates can check detailed notification below:

UPPSC

user