Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card To Be Out Today, Get Direct Link Here

Admit card for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024) will be released today.

The Telangana state-level teacher eligibility test is scheduled to be held from May 20 till June 6.

Those registered for the examination can download their admit cards from the official websites, schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.

"Candidates should adhere to the instructions given on the hall ticket, as per an official statement. Furthermore, the candidate must show their admit cards for entry into the examination hall. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without an admit card.

Visit the official website - schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

Check the TS TET 2024 section and click on the hall ticket download link.

Enter your login credentials and press on submit.

Verify your name and additional details mentioned in the admit card.

Download it and save it for future reference.

If a candidate finds any discrepancies in the details on the admit card, like the photograph, signature, name, or address, they should contact the TS-TET unit to request corrections as soon as possible.

For candidates who are unable to download their admit cards online, they have the option to collect them in person.

They will need to visit the Director, SCERT & Ex-officio Director, TET, Hyderabad office between 10.30 am and 5 pm on working days from May 15 to June 3.

They will need to bring their fee payment journal number, candidate ID from the application, and a copy of the application form to collect their admit card offline.