 UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 411 Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 411 Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the applications for posts of Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari. The UPPSC commenced the application process on October 9 and the last date to submit the form is November 9. Those candidates who are interested can apply online through the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Vacancy details: 

UPPSC to fill 411 vacancies for Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari posts.

Direct link to apply

UPPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: 

The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.

UPPSC recruitment 2023 application fee:

Candidates from the General/Economically Weaker Sections and other Backward Class Categories must pay a total of ₹ 125 as examination fees at the time of application.

SC/ST and ex-servicemen candidates to pay an examination fee of ₹ 65.

Candidates in the People with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category must pay ₹ 25.

Steps to apply for UPPSC RO/ARO post 2023:

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the advisement for recruitment link

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form , pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

