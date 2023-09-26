UPPSC PCS 2023 Starts Today; Know Updates Here

Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is set to commence the UPPSC Provincial Civil Service Exam (UPPSC PCS) Mains 2023 today. Candidates partaking in this crucial examination are reminded to carry their admit cards and valid government identification to the exam centres.

For those who haven't obtained their UPPSC PCS admit cards, they can be easily downloaded from the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.

In an effort to ensure a smooth and secure examination process, the commission has posted comprehensive guidelines for the UPPSC PCS Mains exam on their official website.

The UPPSC PCS exam for 2023 is divided into two sessions, with the forenoon session scheduled from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM and the afternoon session from 2 PM to 5 PM. The examination will span four days, taking place on September 26, 27, 28, and 29.

The UPPCS Mains exam follows a descriptive format, featuring eight papers, with a total of 1500 marks at stake. Subjects covered include general Hindi, essay writing, and general studies. Notably, there is no negative marking, given the descriptive nature of the UPPCS Mains exam. Candidates are encouraged to adhere to all guidelines to ensure a smooth examination experience.

Read Also UPPSC PCS 2023 Mains Exam Dates Out At uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Here

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)