UPPSC PCS 2023 Mains Exam Dates Out At uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the schedule for the PCS Mains examination 2023. Candidates who will appear in the exam can download it from uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the mains exam will take place from September 26 to 29, 2023 and there will be two shifts on each exam day, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Check the detailed schedule here:

September 26, Monday:

Morning shift: General Hindi

Afternoon shift: Essay

September 27, Tuesday

Morning shift: General Studies I

Afternoon shift: General Studies II

September 28, Wednesday

Morning shift: General Studies III

Afternoon shift: General Studies IV

September 29, Thursday

Morning shift: General Studies V

Afternoon shift: General Studies VI

Steps to download UP PCS Mains time table 2023

1. Go to the commission’s website, uppsc.up.gov.in.

2. Now, open the latest news tab.

3. Open the notice for PCS Mains Exam 2023.

4. View/download the timetable.

The commission said that this schedule may be modified under unavoidable circumstances.

