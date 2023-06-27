UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2023 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in; Download PDF Here

UPPSC PCS Pre result 2023 out | Representational Pic

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2023 for the preliminary stage. A total of 4047 candidates have successfully qualified for the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2023. Aspirants can check their results on the UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the UPPSC website, a total of 4,047 candidates have qualified for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains examination 2023. candidates can check the UPPSC PCS Prelims result 2023 from the commission's website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 5,65,459 candidates had applied online for the PCS-2023 examination that was held on May 14. Out of these total candidates, 3,45,022 candidates had appeared in the exam.

Direct Link To check UPPSC PCS result 2023

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2023 OUT | UPPSC

The prelims exam was held in 1,241 exam centres across 51 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

UPPSC Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services 2023 Mains Exam Date

The next stage of the recruitment process is the Mains Exam, which is scheduled to take place in September 2023. The Mains Exam will be conducted in two phases: September 10 and 11, 2023.

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will need to prepare for the Mains Exam according to the syllabus available on the UPPSC website.

Steps to check UPPSC Prelims Result 2023:

Go to the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Check "Results," "Result Notifications," or similar link.

Check for result PDF.

Open the PDF file using a PDF reader or viewer application to access and view your result.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.