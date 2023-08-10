 15 IAS, And 16 PCS Officers Transferred To Punjab
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation15 IAS, And 16 PCS Officers Transferred To Punjab

15 IAS, And 16 PCS Officers Transferred To Punjab

IAS Kumar Rahul has been posted as secretary, jails while KK Yadav has been given the charge of secretary, school education.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
15 IAS, And 16 PCS Officers Transferred To Punjab | Representative Photo

The Punjab government August 9 issued the transfer and new posting orders of 15 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 16 Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers with immediate effect, according to an official order.

IAS Kumar Rahul has been posted as secretary, jails while KK Yadav has been given the charge of secretary, school education.

Arshdeep Singh Thind has been posted as taxation commissioner while Shruti Singh has been given the charge of secretary, personnel, vigilance, and general administration.

Ravi Bhagat, who is holding the charge of special principal secretary to the chief minister, has also been given the charge of secretary, new and renewable energy sources while Sandeep Hans has been posted as special secretary, of personnel.

Girish Dayalan, who is the managing director of Markfed, has also been given the charge of special secretary and director of governance reforms, and public grievances, according to the order.

Sanyam Aggarwal, who was deputy commissioner, Malerkotla, has been posted as joint-managing director-cum-CEO, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development while Rishi Pal Singh, who was deputy commissioner, Mansa, will now be commissioner of Jalandhar municipal corporation.

Paramvir Singh has been posted as deputy commissioner, Mansa and Palavi will be deputy commissioner, Malerkotla, the order stated.

Among PCS officers, Dalwinderjit Singh has been posted as an officer on special duty to the chief secretary, Punjab. 

Read Also
MBMC Chief Dilip Dhole Transferred, IAS Sanjay Katkar Takes Charge
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Big Boss Famed & YouTuber Elvish Yadav Passed Out From This College

Big Boss Famed & YouTuber Elvish Yadav Passed Out From This College

'Thank You Mummy Papa For Everything. I'm sorry.' Suicide Note Found After Student Hangs Self in...

'Thank You Mummy Papa For Everything. I'm sorry.' Suicide Note Found After Student Hangs Self in...

8,119 Children Of Refugees From Myanmar, B’desh, Manipur Enrolled In Mizoram Schools

8,119 Children Of Refugees From Myanmar, B’desh, Manipur Enrolled In Mizoram Schools

World Biofuel Day 2023: Importance Of Using Renewable Energy Sources

World Biofuel Day 2023: Importance Of Using Renewable Energy Sources

15 IAS, And 16 PCS Officers Transferred To Punjab

15 IAS, And 16 PCS Officers Transferred To Punjab