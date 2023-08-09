MBMC Chief Dilip Dhole Transferred, IAS Sanjay Katkar Takes Charge

Mumbai: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) commissioner, Dilip Dhole, has been transferred after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in connection with a money laundering probe related to the 2014 and 2016 Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) scam in the municipality.

IAS officer (2014 batch) Sanjay Katkar has been appointed as the new civic chief; he assumed charge on Wednesday evening. Katkar was earlier posted as joint managing director of CIDCO in Navi Mumbai. Apart from holding important postings during his tenure, Katkar also served as the deputy commissioner (revenue) of Nashik division.

Dilip Dhole's role as MBMC Chief

Dhole, who is said to be close to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, didn’t appear before the ED. He was appointed as additional municipal commissioner in 2020 and was later elevated to the post of civic chief in March 2021. He is said to have played a proactive role in promoting cleanliness and giving a facelift to the twin-city of Mira-Bhayandar.

The ULC scam

The ULC scam came to light in 2016, revealing that several developers, allegedly in collusion with government officials, utilised fake documents to falsely categorise specific plot developments within the MBMC limits as residential areas instead of green zones. This manipulation exempted the builders from handing back to the government excess land parcels, leading to substantial loss to the exchequer.

The builders allegedly bribed multiple civic officials to facilitate this fraudulent activity. The ULC scam case was initially taken up by the Thane police. In 2021, a builder alleged that certain police officials had favoured certain other builders. As a result, the Maharashtra government initiated a probe and a few arrests were made.

