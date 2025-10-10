 UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Exam On October 12; Over 6 Lakh Candidates Expected To Appear; Check Important Exam Day Guidelines
UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Exam: The UPPSC PCS and ACF/RFO Prelims 2025 will be held on October 12 in two shifts across 1,435 centers in Uttar Pradesh. Over 6 lakh candidates are expected to appear, and admit cards are available on uppsc.up.nic.in.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Exam | Image: Canva

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Exam: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is set to conduct one of the state’s largest recruitment examinations, the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Prelims 2025 on October 12. The exam will be held in two shifts: from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

According to media reports, this year, around 6.26 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the competitive examination across 1,435 centers spread over all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The Commission has already issued the admit cards, which can be downloaded from the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Exam Day Guidelines

-Candidates must arrive at the exam center at least 90 minutes before the scheduled start time.

-Entry will be closed 45 minutes prior to the commencement of each session.

-Aspirants must carry two recent passport-sized photographs.

-Candidates are required to bring both the original and a photocopy of a valid photo ID proof for verification.

-Candidates must bring their UPPSC PCS, ACF/RFO Prelims 2025 admit card on the day of the exam. Candidates who fail to bring their admit card will not be allowed to enter the exam hall

-The Commission has issued a strict warning against cheating or any unfair means. Under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, malpractice will be treated as a criminal offense. Convicted individuals may face penalties including a fine of up to ₹1 crore and life imprisonment.

Exam Structure

The UPPCS Prelims 2025 will comprise two objective-type papers — General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II (CSAT), each carrying 200 marks with a duration of two hours. While marks from Paper I will determine eligibility for the Mains exam, the CSAT paper is qualifying in nature, requiring at least 33% marks to pass.

