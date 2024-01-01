 UP Police SI Recruitment 2023 Notification Out at uppbpb.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP Police SI Recruitment 2023 Notification Out at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police SI Recruitment 2023 Notification Out at uppbpb.gov.in

Apply now for UP Police SI Recruitment 2023. The last date to apply for the exam is January 28, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
UP police recruitment 2023 | Representative Image

The notification for the UP Police SI Recruitment 2023 is out. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released the notification. Those candidates interested to apply for the UP Police Sub-Inspector (SI)/ Daroga- Confidential, Clerk, and Accounts posts can visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in to check the detailed notification.

The last date to submit the online application is January 28, 2024.

Direct link to check notification

Applicants are required to submit their applications through the online portal, as no other methods of application will be entertained.

Candidates can refer to the below-mentioned step-by-step process to know how to apply for the UP Police SI Vacancy 2023.

Read Also
SSC Declares Results For Delhi Police Constable Exam 2023, Download Now!
article-image

Steps to apply for UP Police SI Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in

Then on the homepage, click on the link available for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector.

Register and log in using your credentials.

Fill out the online application form and submit relevant documents.

Download the confirmation page and take its printout for further use.

Read Also
SSC Delhi Police Constable vacancy on offer: Application begins; Here's how to register
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Nation's First All-Girls Sainik School

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Nation's First All-Girls Sainik School

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Evaluates Work Of AIIMS-Jammu Project

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Evaluates Work Of AIIMS-Jammu Project

UP Police SI Recruitment 2023 Notification Out at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police SI Recruitment 2023 Notification Out at uppbpb.gov.in

Noida: 20 Degree College Teachers Hospitalized Due To Samosas At New Year Celebration

Noida: 20 Degree College Teachers Hospitalized Due To Samosas At New Year Celebration

Video Of Teacher Allegedly Abuses Elderly Mother; Daughter Seeks Justice

Video Of Teacher Allegedly Abuses Elderly Mother; Daughter Seeks Justice