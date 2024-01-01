SSC Declares Results For Delhi Police Constable Exam 2023, Download Now!

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the results for the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2023. Candidates who took part in this recruitment drive, spanning from November 14 to December 3, 2023, are advised to check their results promptly. This announcement also encompasses individuals who appeared for the re-examinations.

How to Access the Results:

For those eager to view their outcomes, follow these step-by-step guidelines:

Navigate to the Staff Selection Commission's official website at ssc.nic.in.

Once you're on the homepage, identify and click on the 'Result' section.

On the result page, choose the 'Others' category from the available options.

Specifically, click on the link captioned "Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2023."

The result will appear in PDF format. Ensure you download and save it for future references and proceedings.

Next Phases of Recruitment:

Candidates who successfully clear this stage will progress to the subsequent phases of recruitment:

Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT): Selected candidates will undergo PE&MT, organized and conducted by the Delhi Police.

Document Verification (DV): Post PE&MT, the candidates will move on to the DV stage, where their documents will be meticulously verified.

Delhi Police will soon announce the detailed schedule and other specifics for the PE&MT and DV stages. Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official communications to avoid missing any crucial information.