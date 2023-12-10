SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Result Out Now! | Representative Image

The final results of the Delhi Police Examination, 2022 for the position of Constable (Driver) Male have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), and candidates can view them at ssc.nic.in, the commission's official website.

Candidates Statistics

According to the commission, 20318 out of the 26,812 individuals who were shortlisted for the PE and MT rounds of the recruitment drive actually made it to the round.

14,991 of them met the requirements and could take the trade test. It stated that 12676 candidates passed the trade test overall.

On December 29, 2022, the computer-based test results were released. From April 14 to May 2, the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) and Document Verification (DV) were conducted.

SSC notice

"Delhi Police will proceed with gathering the medical examination forms, character and antecedents, and background checks of the shortlisted candidates." Within a month, any disagreement over the candidate's selection, non-selection, or assignment to a post may be brought to the attention of the Commission. The Commission will not consider any such representation that is received more than a month later, according to the SSC.

It further stated, "The marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the Commission's website in due course."