SSC Delhi Police Constable vacancy on offer: Application begins; Here's how to register

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is hiring candidates for the recruitment of Head Constables in the Delhi Police. The application is already in progress, and the interested candidates can register themselves on ssc.nic.in.
Steps to apply:-
Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in
Click on ‘New User? Register Now’ option under the login tab
Finish the registration process
Log in with your registration credentials
Fill in the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference