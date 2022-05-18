SSC Delhi Police Constable vacancy on offer: Application begins; Here's how to register

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is hiring candidates for the recruitment of Head Constables in the Delhi Police. The application is already in progress, and the interested candidates can register themselves on ssc.nic.in.

Steps to apply:-

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in Click on ‘New User? Register Now’ option under the login tab Finish the registration process Log in with your registration credentials Fill in the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 05:39 PM IST