Students troll Mumbai University over question bank, post memes

Mumbai: After the university exam for different courses began, students started trolling Mumbai University over the question bank provided by them.
Students have begun to share memes on social media platforms that provide amusing interpretations on the university question bank, which is not benefiting them in exams.
Here are some of the memes.
Advertisement
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
Advertisement