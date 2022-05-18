e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Education / Students troll Mumbai University over question bank, post memes

Students troll Mumbai University over question bank, post memes

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 05:29 PM IST

Students troll Mumbai University over question bank, post memes | IStock images
Students troll Mumbai University over question bank, post memes | IStock images
Advertisement

Mumbai: After the university exam for different courses began, students started trolling Mumbai University over the question bank provided by them.

Students have begun to share memes on social media platforms that provide amusing interpretations on the university question bank, which is not benefiting them in exams.

Here are some of the memes.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 05:29 PM IST