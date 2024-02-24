UP Police Recruitment Exam Cancelled; New Exam Ordered In 6 Months

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | FILE PHOTO

The government of Uttar Pradesh has ordered the cancellation of the Reserve Civil Police personnel recruitment exam and has required a new exam to be conducted within the next six months.

The examination took place on February 17th and 18th. Reportedly, there were allegations of the question paper being leaked. As a result, students are calling for a re-examination to be conducted by the government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a post on social media site X, announced this update. "There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations," the post reads.

The social media post assured that strict measures would be taken to address any attempts to sabotage the efforts of aspiring candidates, and firm action was pledged against those responsible for such misconduct.

The government of Uttar Pradesh has ordered an investigation into suspected irregularities and tampering in the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) examination. The focus of the probe is on administrative issues rather than the content of the exam paper, ANI said in a post on X.

Before this, the Police Recruitment Board had started looking into suspected wrongdoing in the constable recruitment examination, ANI added.

Approximately 103,088 candidates were expected to participate at 47 locations in Gorakhpur district. The recruitment campaign aimed to fill a combined total of 60,244 Constable positions.