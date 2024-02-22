Mira-Bhayandar: Recruitment Boost For MBVV Police; 945 New Recruits Join After Training, Adding Teeth To Force

Commissioner of Police, Madhukar Pandey |

More than three years after the state government elevated the rural format of the Thane and Palghar police to a combined Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate on 1, October, 2020, the short-staffed force has finally got a much-needed boost after 945 fresh recruits including 303 women were formally inducted on 17, February.

The existing strength was limited to 1903 constables (1649 male/ 253 female) and 368 police officials which was significantly lower than the actual manpower required for 17 police stations and other units handled by the MBVV commissionerate. Moreover, retirements further reduced the staff strength. As most of these vacancies belonged to the constabulary section, the fresh recruitment of 945 constables will add teeth to the short-staffed police force. Right from patrolling, administrative work to detection, constables play a very important role in the policing apparatus.

“With the induction, there is almost a 50 percent rise in our existing strength. Although we are still short of another 1,200 personnel as per the sanctioned strength, we are expecting more manpower in the second phase of recruitments. Till then we have been provided with 500 personnel from Maharashtra State Security Corporation. With the current inductions, police visibility will increase significantly.” said police commissioner- Madhukar Pandey. However, it has to be seen as to how many personnel who as a stop gap arrangement were transferred to the MBVV area from Thane (rural) and Palghar district police will have to be relieved.

The process to recruit a total of 996 personnel including 986 police constables and 10 police constable drivers began on 2, January,2023. A total of 71,951 applications including 59,847 from male and 12,104 female aspirants had been received for the police constable’s job, this in addition to 1,237 applicants including 1,196 male and 41 female aspirants in fray for the constable driver posts. While 996 aspirants cleared their physical and written examinations, the numbers narrowed down to 945 after a scrutiny of documents. After completing a 10-month long training programme, 945 joined the force on 17, February.

Police Visibility Will Increase Significantly

“With the induction, there is almost a 50 percent rise in our existing strength. Although we are still short of another 1,200 personnel as per the sanctioned strength, we are expecting more manpower in the second phase of recruitments. Till then we have been provided with 500 personnel from Maharashtra State Security Corporation. With the current inductions, police visibility will increase significantly.” said police commissioner- Madhukar Pandey.