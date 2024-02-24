 BPSC TRE 3.0 Recruitment 2024: Registration Date Extended
Register now for the BPSC TRE 3.0 Recruitment 2024, Deadline extended to Feb 26, 2024. Visit BPSC website for more details.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a recent update, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the BPSC TRE 3.0 Recruitment 2024. The new last date for registration, fee payment, and online application submission is February 26, 2024. The recruitment aims to fill a total of 87,774 School Teacher positions within the organization.

Important Dates:

Registration Last Date: February 26, 2024

Fee Payment Last Date: February 26, 2024

Online Application End Date: February 26, 2024

Eligibility Criteria:

CTET and STET 'appearing' candidates are ineligible.

Lower age limit: 18 years (21 years for secondary, senior secondary, SC, ST welfare schools)

Upper age limit: 37 years for UR male, 40 for OBC, BC, UR female, and 42 for SC and ST candidates.

How to Apply:

Visit BPSC's official website at bpdc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the "Apply Online" link on the home page.

Access the application form by clicking on the relevant link.

Register and login to your account.

Fill in the application form and proceed to payment.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Download a hard copy for future reference.

Application Fees:

General Candidates and others: ₹750/-

SC/ST, reserved/unreserved category females, handicapped candidates (40% or more): ₹200/-

article-image

Candidates are urged to adhere to the extended timeline and ensure accurate completion of the application process. For further details and updates, visit the official BPSC website.

