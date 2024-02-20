BSE Odisha Class 10 Board 2024: Over 550,000 Students To Take Exam, Measures To Stop Cheating In Place

Representative Image |

Today, as per the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, marks the commencement of the BSE Odisha Class 10 board exams 2024, with 5,51,611 students registering to take the Odisha matric board exam in 2024. All of the preparations for the matriculation exams have been finished, according to BSE officials. The assessment procedure is scheduled to start on March 16 and is expected to be finished by March 30, 2024.



The BSE has made the decision to let students into the exam centers early in an effort to stop cheating.

Students will be allowed to enter the exam premises at 7:30 am and must leave by 8:15 am, having arrived earlier at 8 am. Finishing the gate-checking procedure is the goal. Since kids will receive their OMR papers at 8:30 a.m.

Since the exam starts at 9 am, no student will be permitted after 8:15 am. Aside from this, mobile phones will not be permitted to be brought into the examination room by any staff members save center superintendents.

Even the staff will be prohibited from carrying mobile phones to prevent the possibility of question papers being leaked, as per media reports. CCTV cameras will be used in case of any breaches, along with AI to gather data, reported OdishaTV.

Students should carry their admit card



The Odisha HSC 2024 admit card is accessible for download on the official website, bseodisha.nic.in, which will enable the students to take the exams. They need to carry their hall ticket and school ID to the exam venue.



The first language paper will be the first exam of the BSE Odisha Class 10 exams 2024, while the social science paper will be the last one to be completed on March 4. Exams for Odisha Class 10 will be conducted in two shifts: an afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm and a forenoon shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm.