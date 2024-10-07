UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Begins; Check Eligibility, Fees & Security Deposit

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 | Official Website

The UP NEET UG counselling 2024 round 3 registration will open today, October 7, 2024, according to the Director General of Medical Education and Training. As per the given schedule, the registration link will be accessible starting at 2:00 PM. Candidates can register on the official website if they would like to take part in the UP NEET UG round 3 counselling.

Eligibility criteria:

Those who enrolled for earlier rounds but did not pay the security deposit or registration fee may still participate in round three by making the necessary payment.



By completing the necessary payment, those who did not join or resigned from their assigned seat in the previous round are also entitled to take part in round 3. To continue with choice-filling, applicants must download the fee receipt after depositing the security amount.

Important dates:

October 9, 2024 is the deadline for candidates to register for the counselling process. The merit list of candidates qualified for choice filling will be released after registration. Students have from October 11 until October 15, 2024, to submit their college choices for allocation. On October 18, 2024, the UP NEET UG round 3 allotment result will be accessible on the official website.

Application fees & security deposit

A Rs 2,000 application fee must be paid by applicants in order to finish the registration process. Furthermore, applicants must deposit security funds in the amount of Rs 30,000 for government college seats, Rs 2,00,000 for private medical college seats, and Rs 1,00,000 for private dentistry college seats.

How to apply?

-Visit the UP NEET UG Counselling official website.

-Select the registration link for round 3.

-Enter all necessary information.

-Complete the application.

-Pay the required amount and set aside funds for additional processing.



