When Will JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2025 Exam Dates Be Announced? Released In September Last Year

Representative Image | File

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the exam dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG), Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate and postgraduate programs, and the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2025 on its official website, nta.ac.in.

Following past trends, the agency is expected to release the 2025 exam calendar first, which will include tentative dates for these assessments. Detailed notifications for each examination will be published later on their respective websites.

The NTA's exam calendar for 2024 was released on September 19, 2023. The JEE Main, which serves as the entrance test for National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other technical education institutes, will be conducted in two phases. Recently, the Goa board rescheduled its Class 12 final exams due to concerns regarding the JEE Main schedule.

“The board has taken these concerns into account, noting that JEE 2025 is expected to conclude by the end of January, leaving students insufficient time to prepare for their Board exams,” the Goa board stated in its notification.

The NEET UG exam is anticipated to take place in a single session, while CUET UG and PG will be conducted in multiple shifts for admissions at central universities and other participating institutions. The UGC NET exam is held twice a year to assess the eligibility of Indian nationals for roles as Assistant Professors, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD admissions.

How to Check the NTA Exam Calendar:

1. Visit nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the NTA exam calendar 2025 PDF link found under the ‘Latest@NTA’ section.

3. Download the file and check the exam dates.

For the latest updates on these competitive examinations, candidates should regularly visit the official NTA website.