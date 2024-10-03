'You Are Insulting Our Hard Work..' UGC NET Aspirants Call Out NTA For Irresponsible Behavior! Floods X & Facebook With Request To Release Results

File Photo

Lakhs of students who took the UGC NET 2024 exam are still waiting for their results, and understandably, they're fuming! The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the exam between August 27 and September 5, and the answer key objection window closed on September 14. Typically, NTA releases results within 7-10 days after the answer key formalities are completed, but the candidates still waiting.

The UGC NET exam is crucial for determining eligibility for assistant professorships and junior research fellowships in Indian universities and colleges . With PhD admissions already underway in some colleges, students are demanding an update on the result date. The delay is causing significant stress and uncertainty for aspirants.

'No Official Word, Endless Wait' UGC NET Aspirants Feel Betrayed

Reports suggest the UGC NET June session result might drop today, Oct 3, but NTA's silence is fueling outrage among students.

Aspirants are expressing their dejection on social media platforms like X (Twitter) and Facebook. Despite the rumors, NTA refuses to confirm or deny, leaving lakhs of anxious students in limbo.

"We have informed you in both Hindi and English that the result of your UGC-net examination is getting delayed. But Sir is not paying any heed. Apart from this, in which other language should we explain?," read a post on X written in Hindi.

Another user expressed his anger in Hindi by stating, "By not releasing the result of UGCNET, you are insulting the hard work and potential of the youth of the country. This is an anti-national act. Once again, you are requested to release the result of UGC-NET as soon as possible. May God grant you wisdom."

The third user criticized NTA for its irresponsible behavior, stating, "First, NTA cancels the UGC-NET June 2024 exam, then reschedules it after 3 months, and now there's a delay in results. Such irresponsible behavior! Students have been under constant stress since June. This uncertainty is unfair."

First,NTA cancels UGC-NET June 2024 exam,then reschedules it after 3 months,and now there's a delay in results.Such irresponsible behavior! Students have been in a state of constant stress since June.This uncertainty is unfair@ugc_india@mamidala90@dpradhanbjp

@NTA_Exams4 — abhi saroye👑 (@abhi_saroye13) October 3, 2024

The hashtag #DECLAREUGCNETJUNERESULTS2024 is trending on X as thousands of participants flood Twitter with their requests to release the results.

'Free us from this mental agony'

Many users are sharing similar tweets written in Hindi, expressing their plea, "Honorable Prime Minister, all of us #UGCNET candidates humbly request you to order your subordinates to release our result of UGC-NET examination (June 2024) and free us from mental agony. Jai Hind."

"Ugc made the UGC NET as the eligibility criteria for PhD admissions, what will we do with our results when the last date of forms in many universities is already over. There hasn't been any extension so far. We missed HPSC AP vacancies," read another posts reads.

Once released, UGC NET result 2024 direct link will be available on the official website-ugcnet.nta.ac.in.