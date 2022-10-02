UP NEET PG: Choice filling process begins at upneet.gov.in

The National Eligibility and Cumulative Entrance Test Post Graduate (UP NEET PG) counselling process for the state of Uttar Pradesh has begun, according to the Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGMEUP).

The official website, upneet.gov.in, is where applicants who have enrolled for UP NEET PG counselling 2022 can fill out their preferences.

Candidates who have registered for round 1 of the UP NEET revised counselling procedure must complete their online selections by October 5, 2022. (by 2 pm).

The candidates must lock their choices after submitting the preference filling. If a candidate failed to lock their preferences, s/he will be debarred from the seat allotment process. The DGMEUP is conducting the UP NEET PG counselling for 50 percent state's quota seats.

The UP NEET PG round 1 allotment result will be declared on October 6, 2022. The candidates will be able to download the allotment letters and can appear for the admission process between October 7 and October 12, 2022.

The candidates will get admission to over 891 seats of MD, MS, and PG Diploma in government colleges and 32 MDS seats in private colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

UP NEET PG Counseling 2022: Filling Out Your Options

Visit upneet.gov.in., the official website.

On the homepage, select the option that says "Step-4 Choice Filling."

Enter your NEET PG roll number and password, and choose the course

Enter your option in the application form and submit it.

For later use, download and print the document.

Candidates should be aware that once decisions are locked, they cannot be changed. As the selection process is based on the choices made by the applicants, medical aspirants are also recommended to rank their choices according to their preferences.