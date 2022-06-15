UP Board Result 2022: UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to announce 10th, 12th results final date soon

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | PTI

With speculations around the UP Board Result 2022 Date, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has . In an important announcement today, UP CM has directed UPMSP officials to announce the UP Board 10th Result 2022 and UP 12th Result 2022 today. Students, who have been waiting for Uttar Pradesh High School and Intermediate Results 2022 for nearly two months now, will find some reassurance in CM Yogi’s statement.



UP CMO tweets out CM Adityanath’s message to UPMSP

With approximately 50 lakh students awaiting the UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022, nerves and worry are on the rise among those waiting for the results. In fact, some students have resorted to Twitter in recent weeks to express their dissatisfaction with the delay in the publication of the UP Board Result 2022 for High School and Intermediate Class students. As a result, the UP CM has asked UPMSP to release the results' final date as soon as possible. Furthermore, the UP Board has been asked to disclose the UP 10th and 12th Result date and time details with students and parents as soon as possible, in order to alleviate the students' mental strain.

UP board results to be announced soon?

Despite the fact that UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed UPMSP to release the UP Board Result 2022 date, various media reports say that the results will be announced on June 18, 2022. Leading news outlets and education websites have reported that the UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 would be released on Saturday and will be available online at upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. While formal confirmation is still pending, this is the day by which the UP Board will announce the Class 10 and 12 Results 2022, according to local authorities.

The official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in - is prone to technological issues and malfunctions on the day of the announcement. The board would also provide priority access to UP Board 10th Result 2022 and UP Board 12th Result 2022 on jagranjosh.com to help with these issues. Students who wish to be the first to know about the UPMSP High School and Inter Results 2022 should go to results.jagranjosh.com or click on the link below to register for notifications.