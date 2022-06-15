Kerala SSLC results 2022: Here’s where to check results on SMS ; Direct link

Here’s how you can check the Kerala SSLC results 2022 on SMS | IStock images

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan of Public Examinations will released the Kerala Class 10 result 2022 at 4 p.m. today. According to the board's official website, Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be available online at keralaresults.nic.in or pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Students can check their Kerala Board SSLC result 2022 by entering their roll number and date of birth.

Here’s how you can check the results on SMS :



Open your mobile's SMS application.

After a space, type KERALA10 and your registration or roll number, then send the text to 56263.

Your Kerala SSLC Result scorecard will be sent to you via text message.

Save the text message.

Direct link here - https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/ .