UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2024 Out, Check NOW! | PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Board Compartment Result 2024 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. Candidates can use the link on the official website, upmsp.edu.in, to download their UP board 10th and 12th compartment results.



Eligibility Criteria

In order to pass the UP board exams, students needed to receive at least 35 percent of the possible points. For students who failed one or more subjects, the board administered improvement exams, sometimes known as compartment examinations.

How to check?

The UP 10th and 12th compartment result 2024 can be downloaded by students logging in with their roll number and security pin on the official website.

-Go to the UP board's official webpage.

-On the homepage, select the UP 10th and 12th result link.

-Input the security pin and roll number.

-Save the compartment marksheets to your computer for future use.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2024

On July 20, 2024, the supplementary results for classes 10 and 12 of the UP Board were conducted. Students in classes 10 and 12 took the exams in two shifts. The UP 12th compartment exams took place from 1 pm to 5:15 pm, and the UP 10th compartment/improvement exams ran from 8 am to 11:15 am.



Approximately 89.55% of pupils passed the Class 10 final board exams this year, and 82.60% passed the Class 12 board exam. In the 10th grade, Prachi Nigam was the state topper; in the 12th grade, Shubham Verma took the top spot. April saw the release of the final results for more than 55 lakh students.