UP Board UPMSP Scrutiny Results For Class 10, 12 OUT; Check Here!

UP Board Scrutiny Results For Class 10, 12 OUT; Check Here!

For both Class 10 and Class 12, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Scrutiny Result 2024. To pass the UP Board exams in 2024, candidates must score an aggregate of 33% in each subject.

According to media reports, the UP Board's Prayagraj Regional Office Additional Secretary Vibha Mishra stated that 3,891 students' grades have been changed out of 12,206 applications that were submitted for review from different districts.

How to check?

By going to the official website, upmsp.edu.in, students who applied for scrutiny can now download their updated mark sheets and the outcome of their UP Board scrutiny.

-Visit upmsp.edu.in, the official website.

-The "Scrutiny Exam- 2024 - List of district-wise serial number related to scrutiny of High school and intermediate examination year 2024 Prayagraj region, Bareilly region, Varanasi region, Gorakhpur region, Meerut region" link can be found on the homepage.

-Choose your area.

-Your scrutiny result for the UP Board 2024 will show up on the screen.

-Print off the document after downloading it for your records.