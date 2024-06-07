UP Board Warns Against Cyber Fraud Targeting Class 10, 12 Students

Representational Image

Mumbai: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board (UPMSP) has warned students and their parents about phone calls from cyber fraudsters. The fraudsters claim they can increase marks or guarantee passing grades in exchange for money during the scrutiny process of the Class 10 and 12 results for 2024.

The board has advised candidates who applied for scrutiny of the UP 10th and 12th results 2024, along with their guardians, to report any such fraudulent calls to the district school inspector.

“The general public is informed that some candidates who appeared in the High School and Intermediate examinations of the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, for the year 2024, had applied online for scrutiny of their answer sheets. Cyber fraudsters are making malicious attempts to defraud some examinees and their parents by luring them with promises of increasing their marks and ensuring they pass without failing, in exchange for money,” the board stated in an official announcement.

The UPMSP has stated that if students receive calls from fraudsters, they should report the calls to the authorities and not respond to them. The board has urged all candidates and parents to be cautious and to immediately inform the District School Inspector if they receive such calls. This will help in filing a First Information Report against the cyber criminals.

In 2024, students who were unsatisfied with their UP Board 10th and 12th results were given the opportunity to apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets by May 14 through the official website, upsmp.edu.in. The results for UP Board Class 10 and 12 were announced on April 20, with 89.55 % of Class 10 students passing the exam and 82.60 percent of intermediate candidates achieving a pass percentage this year.