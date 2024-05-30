UP BEd JEE 2024: Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Exam Admit Cards To Be Released Today; Check Details Here! |

The admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Exam (UP BEd JEE 2024) will be released today, May 30, 2024. The candidates appearing for the said exam can download their respective admit cards from the official website. In order to download the admit card, candidates need to enter their registration number and password on the link that will be made available to them.

As of now, the university has not mentioned the details related to the date and time of the announcement of the admit cards. The UP BED JEE 2024 exam is said to be conducted on June 9, 2024. The results of the exam are scheduled to be declared on June 30, 2024. The above-mentioned exam is said to be held at several centres across Uttar Pradesh. Registration for the exam was open until May 7, 2024.

The candidate needs to have successfully registered themselves to appear for the exam. The admit card will contain details, including the candidates. Name, roll number, scanned photo and signature, exam date, exam time, exam centre, and more.

The UP BEd JEE 2024 exam will be held in online mode. The question paper for the example features questions in the multiple-choice (MCQ) format. There will be two papers.

Paper 1 will consist of questions from subjects like general knowledge and language, while Paper 2 will consist of questions based on general aptitude and subject ability. Each of the papers will be worth 180 marks each with 100 questions, but for every right answer, the candidates will receive two marks, and for any incorrect answer, 0.33 marks will be deducted.

Every candidate is required to have a valid admit card. Candidates are further advised to keep a check on the interior official website for all the latest information and detailed details about the above-mentioned exam.

How To Download Admit Card?

1. Go to bujhansi.ac.in, the official website.

2. To download the admit card, click the provided link.

3. Type in your password and user ID.

4. A screen display of the admit card will occur.

5. Download and save it for later use.