'Whites Only': US Tech Company Slapped A ₹32 Lakh Fine After Discrimatory Job Ad

In a polarised country like the United States, where the concept of Race, despite nearly 200 years since the abolition of slavery for African-origin or black individuals, continues to be a divisive issue.

Whites Only Hiring

In a development coming from the US state of Virginia, a tech company, namely Arthur Grand Technologies, published a job ad, looking for 'White' individuals.

This advertisement garnered a lot of traction and negative feedback.

According to the company itself, this advertisement was posted by a disgruntled employee.

This incident came to pass in 2023, when the company recruiter working for its subsidiary in India shared this advertisement. This ad was for the position of a Salesforce business analyst and insurance claims.

Shameful Act

The company has been handed with a fine of USD 38,500 or Rs 3211560. The US government found, that the company violated US rules.

Arthur Grand Technologies will have to pay a fine of USD 7,000 in civil penalties to the federal government. In addition, the IT firm will have to pay USD 31,000, to those who filed complaints in the matter. Government officials overseeing the matter have termed this entire incident as shameful.

In a statement issued by US Attorney and civil rights activist Kristen Clarke said, “I share the public’s outrage at Arthur Grand’s appalling and discriminatory ban on job candidates based on citizenship status, national origin, colour and race,"

According to reports, apart from the fine, the settlement agreement derived in the case requires Arthur Grand Technologies to establish facilities to train its employees on the US Immigration and Nationality Act. This act, for context, presents a comprehensive understanding of the prohibition of any discrimination in labour and employment.