UP: 5-year-old rusticated after defecating in classroom

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 01:59 PM IST

Representative Image
Lucknow: As punishment for defecating inside the classroom, a private school in Muzaffarnagar rusticated a Class 1 student. The incident occurred at Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir school, where a 5-year-old student defecated in the classroom, according to reports.

Following this, the student's name was struck off by the school principal, Ram Kumar Sharma. Anirudh Bhardwaj, the child's father, stated that the principal refused to meet with him. He claimed that the principal suggested that he clean the child.





The Regional Block Education Officer has issued a notice to the school, requesting an explanation.

"Now that our child's name has been removed from the school, we should get back the money of our child's admission and fees," said the father.

Meerapur Block Education Officer, Pramod Sharma, took cognizance of the matter and sent a notice to the school, seeking clarification on the matter.

